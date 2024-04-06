Jochen Siepmann Announced To Speak About “How To Solve Your ‘Too Busy’ Problem” At Next Level Conference ‘Absolute’

NLC Absolute Headline speakers NLC Absolut Speaker Jochen Siepmann

Join Jochen Siepmann and many other top speakers at Next Level Conference: Absolute, 13-14 April online. Learn to multiply your productivity with AI

If you think you can survive in your job or business for long without AI skills, think again. If you don't have them, your competitor will” — Jochen Siepmann

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eagerly anticipated "Next Level Conference: Absolute" by event organizer Success Resources is proud to announce that amongst many other esteemed speakers like Mary Buffet, Brian Tracy and Peng Joon they also will feature Mr Jochen Siepmann, the renowned mentor, internationally acclaimed trainer, and author, who is widely known as "The Awesome Improver". He is CEO of AI Smart Solutions. Success Resources are one of the biggest seminar organizers globally and renowned for empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their fullest potential.

Siepmann is slated to deliver an exciting session about "How You Can Solve Your Always Being 'Too Busy' Problem Easily Can Accomplish in 3 Hours What Others Cannot Get Done in 3 Days". His talk promises to be different than most others as it does not include a presentation, but rather a demonstration of how this can be achieved using Artificial Intelligence technology. He will be showcasing live AI productivity tools and the innovative use of technology to multiply productivity and efficiency.

Siepmann's expertise in smart AI solutions positions him as a go-to person for solopreneurs, small business owners, and career-driven individuals, highlighting the critical role of AI skills in today’s dynamic job and business landscape. He warns, "If you think you can survive in your job or business for long without AI skills, think again. If you don't have them, your competitor will."

Organized by Success Resources and Next Level, the "Next Level Conference: Absolute" aims to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in an increasingly tech-centric world. It is 100% content based and nothing is for sale.



The event on 13-14 April boasts an impressive roster of speakers across various topics and industries and is held online via Zoom, making it accessible to anybody across the globe. Get your complimentary ticket from https://www.nextlvlconference.com/nlc-absolute-2024