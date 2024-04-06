Caylee Cowan Attends National Geographic 'Jane' Screening in Honor of Jane Goodall's 90th Birthday
Caylee Cowan attends 'Jane' documentary screening held at LA's Greek Theatre in honor of Jane Goodall's 90th birthday
'Jane' documentary screening held at LA's Greek Theatre in honor of Jane Goodall's 90th birthdayLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 3rd, National Geographic hosted a special screening of the documentary, "Jane," at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was held in honor of renowned primatologist and conservationist, Jane Goodall's 90th birthday. The screening was attended by various celebrities, including rising star Caylee Cowan, and featured a musical performance by Andy Grammer.
The screening of "Jane" was a celebration of Goodall's incredible life and her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. The documentary, directed by Brett Morgen, tells the story of Goodall's early years in Gombe, Tanzania, and her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees. It also features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Goodall herself. The event was a fitting tribute to Goodall's legacy and her impact on the world of conservation.
National Geographic's Bertie Gregory, a wildlife filmmaker and photographer, hosted the event and shared his personal experiences working with Goodall. He also moderated a Q&A session with Goodall after the screening, giving the audience a chance to ask questions and learn more about her work. The evening ended with a special musical performance by Grammy-nominated artist, Andy Grammer, who sang his hit song "Don't Give Up On Me" in honor of Goodall's tireless efforts to protect the planet and its wildlife.
The screening of "Jane" was a powerful reminder of the importance of conservation and the impact that one person can have on the world. National Geographic continues to be a leader in promoting environmental awareness and supporting the work of individuals like Jane Goodall. The event was a success bringing together influential figures to celebrate Goodall's 90th birthday and inspire others to take action for the planet.
National Geographic held a screening of the documentary, "Jane," at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by National Geographic's Bertie Gregory and featured a musical performance from Andy Grammer.
"Jane" includes over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage of Dr. Goodall conducting her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees.
"Jane Goodall is an extraordinary human being because she revolutionized the way that we think about, not just chimpanzees, but the natural world as a whole," Gregory said. "She did it in a time when she was in an incredibly male-dominated field, and a lot of our interpretations of the natural world were male skewed, and it turns out we had it all wrong."
The event was part of Disney and National Geographic's ourHOME campaign to coincide with Earth Month.
"Jane" can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.
