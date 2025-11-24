Caylee Cowan Captivaes in Ivory Gown at GQ Men of the Year 2025 party

Caylee Cowan brought ‘90s nostalgia to the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party.

The structured, corseted bodice—clean seams, sharp construction—echoed the power silhouettes worn by ’90s icons” — Rachel Hewkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caylee Cowan arrived at the GQ event embodying the night’s theme—’90s glam—with a look that was both era-inspired and unmistakably modern. Instead of leaning into the louder side of ’90s fashion, Cowan tapped into the decade’s sleeker, more sculptural red-carpet aesthetic: think minimal silhouettes, satin finishes, and that iconic supermodel confidence.Her ivory gown did exactly that. The structured, corseted bodice—clean seams, sharp construction—echoed the power silhouettes worn by ’90s icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss. The soft draping at the hip and the subtle sheen of the fabric added that unmistakable slip-dress sensuality the decade was known for, without veering into nostalgia.No chunky accessories. No overdone styling. Just polished skin, side-swept waves, and a dress that captured the best of ’90s minimalism while still feeling completely current.At the GQ event, she delivered true ’90s glam energy—clean, confident, and quietly unforgettable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.