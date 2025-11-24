Caylee Cowan Captivaes in Ivory Gown at GQ Men of the Year 2025 party
Caylee Cowan brought ‘90s nostalgia to the 2025 GQ Men of the Year party.
Her ivory gown did exactly that. The structured, corseted bodice—clean seams, sharp construction—echoed the power silhouettes worn by ’90s icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss. The soft draping at the hip and the subtle sheen of the fabric added that unmistakable slip-dress sensuality the decade was known for, without veering into nostalgia.
No chunky accessories. No overdone styling. Just polished skin, side-swept waves, and a dress that captured the best of ’90s minimalism while still feeling completely current.
At the GQ event, she delivered true ’90s glam energy—clean, confident, and quietly unforgettable.
