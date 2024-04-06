Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Visits Nay Ah Shing Schools (4/5/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Commissioner Willie Jett visited Nay Ah Shing Schools in Onamia this week to engage with students, meet with school leaders and tour the elementary school and the combined middle and high school. Nay Ah Shing Schools, in partnership with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, provides educational opportunities rooted in the Ojibwe culture and language.

Commissioner Jett visits a classroom and observes student learning.

Commissioner Jett stops to appreciate a cultural activities display in the school hallway.

Commissioner Jett connects with elementary school students.

Commissioner Jett connects with K-5 Principal Lehitia Weiss and Middle School/High School Principal Sarah Plyvanen during his visit to Nay Ah Shing Schools.

Commissioner Jett and members of the MDE leadership team are working to visit every Minnesota school district, charter school, Bureau of Indian Education school, and intermediate and cooperative district in Minnesota.

The goal of the visits is to give educators a chance to tell MDE team members about what is happening in their schools and to learn what MDE can do to better support educators, school staff members and students.

Every school gets to choose what their visit looks like, whether that be visiting a fifth-grade classroom, learning about college and career readiness programming, or meeting with school administrators.

