Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.2 Million In Career Training Grants To North Central Texas Schools

TEXAS, April 5 - April 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $1.2 million have been awarded to four schools in North Central Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 1,500 students for high-demand occupations such as architectural and engineering managers, registered nurses, medical assistants, and welders.

“Investing in the future of Texas starts by equipping our young students with the skills they need to succeed in high-demand industries,” said Governor Abbott. “These career training grants will help ensure Texans have the tools they need to prepare for the opportunities of tomorrow and thrive in our state's booming economy. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and these North Central Texas schools for their ongoing support in building a robust workforce.”

“Jobs and Education for Texans grants are helping to train thousands of Texans who will contribute to the success of our economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The Lone Star State will continue to play a major role in the global economy thanks to the evolving skills of our workforce.”

Earlier today, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at the Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas office.

The four JET grants include:

Farmersville Independent School District (ISD) : a $330,362 grant to train 250 students as architectural and engineering managers in partnership with Collin College.

: a $330,362 grant to train 250 students as architectural and engineering managers in partnership with Collin College. Garner ISD : a $268,156 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Weatherford College.

: a $268,156 grant to train 126 students as registered nurses in partnership with Weatherford College. Ranger College – Erath County Center : a $331,762 grant to train 130 students as welders.

: a $331,762 grant to train 130 students as welders. Waxahachie ISD: a $319,235 grant to train 1,011 students as medical assistants in partnership with Navarro College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.