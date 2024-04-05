SIRT Investigating Death Following Call for Service to Maidstone RCMP

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 5, 2024

On Wednesday, April 3 at approximately 6:27 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) related to the discovery of a serious injury following a call for service that day at a rural address near Lloydminster.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On April 3, at approximately 7:14 a.m., the Maidstone RCMP received a call from an individual requesting a wellness check on a relative after having been informed that the relative, a 68-year-old man, was deceased. This call was dispatched to an on-call member of the detachment. At approximately 4:30 p.m., the man's relative contacted RCMP again, to request an update on the wellness check, and at 4:39 p.m., the originally dispatched member departed the Maidstone detachment.

At approximately 5:01 p.m., the RCMP received a call from another relative of the man, who had physically attended to the residence, reporting that the man was seriously injured but alive. RCMP attended to the residence shortly after this call and located the man. EMS was contacted and transported the man to hospital where he later died.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and five SIRT investigators was deployed to Maidstone to begin their investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the actions and omissions associated with the police response to the initial call for service. The RCMP will maintain conduct of the investigation into the circumstances of the man's death. No further information will be released at this time.

A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

