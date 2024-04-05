Jury Duty Scam Persists

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public that scammers continue to pose as police officers, sheriffs, and Judiciary employees claiming that there is a warrant for your arrest for failing appear for jury duty. This is a scam.

If you get a phone call regarding a warrant for failure to appear for jury duty, hang up without responding to any questions or pressing any numbers you may be asked to press. If you get an email that looks to be from the Judiciary, but you did not email us first, do not click on any links or attachments, and do not reply. Delete it immediately.

The Judiciary wants the public to know that court staff or law enforcement do not call or email anyone regarding outstanding bench warrants related to jury duty. Generally all communication from the Judiciary regarding jury service is handled through the U.S. mail, unless you called or emailed the Judiciary first with a specific question.