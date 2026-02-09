State Courts Closed on Monday Due to Inclement Weather

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces that all state courts and Judiciary operations will be closed on Monday, February 9, due to inclement weather.

All hearings and trials scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled. In addition, by court order, the deadline for all court filings due Monday has been extended until Tuesday.

Courts are expected to reopen on Tuesday, weather permitting.

The public is encouraged to visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website for additional updates and information.

As always, parties may also monitor the state’s online public case information system, eCourt Kokua, for the most current information regarding hearings, trials, and case activity.

Jurors who are summoned to appear for jury selection at the Honolulu Circuit Court building at 777 Punchbowl Street or the Honolulu District Court building at 1111 Alakea Street should contact (808) 539-4364 or check Juror Online Information at https://jury.courts.hawaii.gov for more information.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of court users, employees, and the community.