Beware of text scam involving bogus unpaid traffic fines

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is warning the public about a scam that threatens drivers over nonexistent traffic citations.

People statewide are receiving text messages that allege they are from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The texts say that unless payment is made for unpaid traffic citations, the recipients’ driving privileges and vehicle registration will be suspended, and they will be assessed an additional fee. These texts are not from the DMV or the Judiciary. They are a scam.

If you receive one of these texts, do not click on the link in the text.

Please note, you will not get texts, calls, or emails about unpaid traffic citations from the state courts or the DMV unless you contacted them first either in person, in writing, or by phone with a specific question. Generally, all communication from the Judiciary regarding unpaid citations is handled through U.S. mail.

Anyone unsure whether they have an unpaid traffic citation should search by first and last name, and also by license plate number, in eCourt Kokua, the Judiciary’s public online case look-up system. People who have been issued citations can check the status of those citations by using the “case search” function in eCourt Kokua.

This is similar to another common scam in which scammers have impersonated court staff to threaten people with arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. The scammers often spoof courthouse and law enforcement phone numbers and sometimes pose as law enforcement officers.

Important facts to remember:

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary does not call, email, or text to demand payment or personal information for court-related matters.

Official notices from the courts are sent by U.S. mail, unless you have contacted the Judiciary first with a specific question.

The courts will never:

Ask for your Social Security number, credit/debit card details, or bank account information over the phone or by email.



Demand immediate payment using pre-paid debit cards, gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or online payment apps to avoid arrest or jail.



Anyone who questions the validity of a notice they receive in the mail can contact the Judiciary’s Traffic Violations Bureau in their respective circuit. Contact numbers can be found on the Judiciary website.

Unpaid fines that are overdue are referred to Pioneer Credit Recovery for collection. To check the validity of a letter from Pioneer Credit Recovery, call 1-866-802-0053.