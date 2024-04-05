Richard Allen Davis, one of California’s most notorious convicted killers, whose 1993 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas inspired a crackdown on serial offenders, is making a fresh bid to overturn his death sentence in a San Jose courtroom Friday.
You just read:
Condemned killer of 12-year-old Polly Klaas makes new bid to overturn death sentence
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.