Under Secretary Lago to Travel to Argentina and Uruguay to Advance Bilateral Commercial Partnerships

WASHINGTON - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina and Montevideo, Uruguay from April 8-11, 2024, to advance commercial cooperation in the health and technology sectors while underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities on combatting climate change and advancing inclusive economic growth and prosperity in the region.

From April 8-9 in Buenos Aires, Under Secretary Lago will meet with various senior Argentine government officials as well as private sector leaders, including women business leaders, to gain perspective on Argentina’s priorities for the trade and investment relationship with the United States and identify opportunities to deepen U.S.-Argentina commercial collaboration. Under Secretary Lago’s visit to Argentina is the first high-level visit by a U.S. Department of Commerce official since 2019 and further reaffirms the U.S. Department of Commerce’s commitment to deepening and strengthening commercial relationships across the region.

Next, from April 10-11, Under Secretary Lago will travel to Montevideo, Uruguay, to meet with senior Uruguayan government officials, civil society leaders and private sector representatives in what will be the first high-level visit from the U.S. Department of Commerce to Uruguay since 2013.

Additionally, Under Secretary Lago will participate in roundtable discussions with U.S. and Uruguayan business leaders, including women entrepreneurs, to hear from industry on Uruguay’s strategy for critical and emerging technologies such as clean energy. She will also tour the Port of Montevideo and CASMU (Centro de Asistencia Sindicato Medico del Uruguay) Hospital to learn how U.S. medical equipment is being utilized in their operations.

