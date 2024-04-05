Submit Release
Ongoing runway repairs at Kahului Airport April through June

Posted on Apr 5, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is doing night work on Runway  2-20 at Kahului Airport (OGG) from Monday, April 1 through Sunday, June 30, from 11 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

The closure is needed as crews will be milling asphalt and filling with new pavement on Runway 2-20. These repairs are expected to keep the runway in good condition for seven to 10 years as HDOT designs and programs a long-term reconstruction.

Please note all work is weather permitting. HDOT has coordinated the runway closures during non-scheduled passenger flight hours and coordinated the phasing plan with other partners to minimize impacts to other nighttime flights.

Runway 5-23 will remain in service throughout most of the night work on Runway 2-20; however, Runway 5-23 will be closed periodically on select days in the months of May and June. During closures of Runway 5-23, Runway 2-20 will be shortened and restricted to B-111 and smaller aircraft. Both Runway 2-20 and Runway 5-23 will be operating normally outside of night-work hours.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience during the needed work to ensure the safe operation of OGG.

