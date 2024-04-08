Benefit Advisors Network Selects Kentucky-Based Higgins Insurance as Newest Member
Kentucky-based Higgins Insurance has been accepted for membership into BAN
Higgins Insurance prides themselves on being strategic and innovative problem-solvers – this is exactly the type of member that makes BAN the organization it is today.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefit brokers and consulting firms from across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Kentucky-based Higgins Insurance has been accepted for membership into the organization.
— Perry Braun, President & CEO, BAN
While primarily serving the Nashville, Tennessee and western Kentucky markets, the independently owned firm also serves clients throughout the United States, as well as internationally. Founded in 1897, Higgins Insurance works with businesses in a wide variety of industries, from agribusiness and manufacturing to financial institution and property management organizations.
“We’re thrilled to be selected as a BAN member. We want to deliver the very best to our clients, and we believe the tools within BAN will help us deliver high quality, valuable services,” says Mack Major, Vice President, Benefits at Higgins Insurance.
As with other members within BAN, Higgins Insurance looks forward to the collaborative atmosphere and unique ideas that the firms routinely bring to the table. Continues Major, “We were influenced by BAN’s extensive resources and collaborative partners that are willing to share expertise, which is instrumental in our future growth.”
To become a BAN member, Higgins Insurance had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN’s members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm’s business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.
“We are proud to welcome Mack and his team into BAN,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network. “Higgins Insurance prides themselves on being strategic and innovative problem-solvers, partnering with clients to develop appropriate, affordable, and flexible solutions for their employee benefit programs – this is exactly the type of member that makes BAN the organization it is today.”
BAN intentionally limits membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow.
About Higgins Insurance
The Higgins Insurance Agency was founded in 1897 and offers a wide range of insurance products including personal, commercial, agribusiness, employee benefits and more. For more information visit, www.higginsinsurance.com.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
