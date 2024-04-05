Changing how we build homes in Canada

CANADA, May 4 - Everyone deserves to succeed. But today, for too many Canadians, especially Millennials and Gen Z, your hard work isn’t paying off like it did for previous generations. Your paycheque doesn’t go as far as costs go up, and saving enough seems harder and harder. It doesn’t have to be this way. Every generation should get a fair chance to get ahead.

One of the biggest pressures on people right now is housing. Young Canadians are renting more than ever and being priced out of their communities. Families are finding it difficult to get a good place to settle down. Seniors are being forced to downsize. The cost to build homes is too high, and the time it takes to finish projects is too long. We’ve already taken bold action to build more homes, faster, improve access to housing, and make homes more affordable – and we know there is more to be done.

We need to build more homes in Canada, and we need to do so like never before. As a country, we have to build homes smarter, faster, and at prices Canadians can afford. That means investing in ideas and technology like prefabricated housing factories, mass timber production, panelization, 3D printing, and pre-approved home design catalogues.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced an over $600 million package to make it easier and cheaper to build more homes, faster.

These measures, from the upcoming Budget 2024, include:

Launching a new $50 million Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund that will seek to leverage an additional $150 million from the private sector and other orders of government to support the scale-up, commercialization, and adoption of innovative housing technologies and materials, including for modular and prefabricated homes. The Fund will be led by Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters.

Delivering $50 million to modernize and expedite home building through the regional development agencies. This builds on the success of dozens of existing innovative projects already funded and underway in communities across the country, including those modernizing building practices through modular housing, mass timber construction, robotics, 3D printing, and automation.

Delivering $500 million to support rental housing. With low-cost financing through the Apartment Construction Loan Program, this will support new rental housing projects using innovative construction techniques from prefabricated and modular housing manufacturers as well as other homebuilders.

Launching a modernized Housing Design Catalogue to standardize up to 50 efficient, cost-effective, and liveable home blueprints. With $11.6 million in Budget 2024, this will include frames for modular homes, row housing, and fourplexes – that housing manufacturers, provinces, territories, and municipalities will be able to use to simplify and accelerate their housing approvals and construction timelines.

These measures will support made-in-Canada ideas and technologies and help grow the home building sector. They will use innovation to make it easier to build at the scale and pace we need to overcome the housing shortage. These measures, however, are just a launchpad to more ambitious solutions. We will further engage the housing, construction, and building materials sectors, along with labour unions, experts, and other partners, to develop a Canadian industrial policy for homebuilding – so that we can restore fairness for every generation.

This is about transforming how we build homes in Canada, and it is just one of the things we are doing in Budget 2024 to build more homes, faster. This week, we announced a $15 billion top-up to the Apartment Construction Loan Program, a new $6 billion Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund, a new $1.5 billion Canada Rental Protection Fund, and a $400 million top-up to the Housing Accelerator Fund. That’s hundreds of thousands of new homes fast-tracked. Alongside these measures, we’re getting healthy food on kids’ plates, investing in health care, making life more affordable, and creating good jobs to make sure every generation can get ahead.

“We’re changing the way we build homes in Canada. In Budget 2024, we’re supporting a new approach to construction, with a focus on innovation and technology. This will make it easier and more cost-effective to build more homes, faster. You should be able to live in the community you love, at a price you can afford.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

“After the Second World War, Canada built new homes at a pace and scale never seen before. This happened with the help of a housing design catalogue which included cost-effective, simple-to-build designs that meant people could quickly move into a new home. Our new Housing Design Catalogue will make it possible to build more homes faster, and our new support for innovative construction methods means we can even further accelerate timelines so more Canadians can move into new homes even faster.” The Hon. Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

“We need to build more homes in this country, and in order to meet the moment, we need to change how we build them. These investments will help us take the new technologies and building techniques that exist today and deploy them on a scale that Canada has never seen before. This is an important step toward creating homes at prices Canadians can afford.” The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

