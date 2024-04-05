ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has successfully blocked an unlawful climate disclosure rule from the Biden administration’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Among other items, this rule seeks to require companies to produce disclosures concerning greenhouse gas emissions, climate risks, and risks related to the physical impact of storms, drought, and higher temperatures. The rule would also require businesses to release costly plans to adapt to climate agenda recommendations. Carr previously led a 10-state coalition in filing suit to stop this egregious climate mandate. On April 4, 2024, the SEC issued a temporary, nationwide stay of its own rule while the lawsuit continues.

“Stopping this unlawful climate mandate is a major win for Georgia’s business community and our state’s economy,” said Carr. “The Biden administration cannot use the SEC to force compliance with its anti-energy agenda, and we will keep fighting until this rule is permanently blocked.”

In their lawsuit, the attorneys general argue that the SEC cannot implement its climate mandate without an act of Congress.

Georgia is joined in this lawsuit by the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the stay order here .