ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the release of a new Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide to help our service members and veterans better protect themselves and their families from scams and dishonest business practices.

“We’re able to live, work, and worship freely in the greatest state – in the greatest country – on Earth because of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform,” said Carr. “They’re heroes, and they shouldn’t have to worry about losing their homes, their savings, or their personal information to criminals and thieves. That’s why we created the Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide to help our service members and veterans keep their costs low and their finances safe.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, service members and veterans lost over $584 million to fraud in 2024 and submitted over 99,000 fraud complaints. The Georgia Military Consumer Protection Guide includes key tips on how to spot and avoid these common scams, along with information and resources on identity theft, credit and short-term loans, debt management and debt collectors, housing, car buying, education, and veterans benefits.

It is one of three unique guides developed by Carr’s Consumer Protection Division, including the Older Adults Guide and the Cybersecurity Guide for small businesses, non-profits, and places of worship.

The Military Consumer Protection Guide is free and available here on the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website. To request hard copies of the guide, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 404-656-3790.