Burgum thanks retiring Dohrmann for leadership of ND National Guard, Department of Emergency Services

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the retirement of Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, effective Sept. 30, thanking him for his steadfast leadership and more than 40 years of military service.

Dohrmann was appointed adjutant general and Emergency Services director starting in December 2015 by then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple and reappointed by Burgum. He had previously served as deputy adjutant general for eight years and as commanding general of the Multinational Task Force East that supported NATO’s mission in Kosovo in 2009-2010. As commanding general, Dohrmann commanded more than 2,200 soldiers from seven nations and served as the senior U.S. officer responsible for security, force protection and life support for all the assigned forces.

As adjutant general, Dohrmann leads the North Dakota National Guard, which currently has approximately 4,200 service members and facilities in 13 communities.

“Maj. Gen. Dohrmann has dedicated more than four decades of his life to protecting our state and nation and defending our freedom, and we owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude,” Burgum said. “Whether it’s Army National Guard soldiers serving at the southern border and protecting our nuclear weapons, our Air National Guard’s Happy Hooligans patrolling the skies at home and overseas, or Guard members safeguarding communities during major floods, Maj. Gen. Dohrmann’s leadership has ensured our National Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to succeed in their missions. This high-performing organization is distinguished by the hardworking, accountable, strong leadership teams he has developed and leaves behind. His commitment to those under his command is unparalleled, and he has been at the forefront of our efforts to make North Dakota the most military-friendly state in the nation. We are deeply grateful for his incredible service and wish him all the best in retirement.”

Burgum noted that under Dohrmann’s leadership, the North Dakota National Guard and Department of Emergency Services excelled during a number of historic events, including the peaceful resolution of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest in 2017; their lifesaving work during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was the Guard’s largest and longest state mobilization in state history; and providing assistance during multiple flooding and wildfire events, including breaking up a major ice jam on the Missouri River threatening homes in Bismarck-Mandan earlier this year and saving the town of Medora from a wildfire in 2021.

Dohrmann also oversaw numerous deployments of Guard units overseas and to the nation’s southwest border and National Capital Region; expansion of training facilities and capabilities at Camp Grafton; and Emergency Services’ development of a Watch Center as a 24-7 hub for public safety information, among other accomplishments.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve as North Dakota’s Adjutant General,” Dohrmann said. “I appreciate the trust Gov. Burgum has placed in me and thank him for his leadership as Commander-in-Chief of the North Dakota National Guard. I am incredibly proud of what our Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees of the Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota National Guard have achieved, and I will miss working with this incredible team. I also will miss working with Team North Dakota and thank them all for their support of the Guard and Emergency Services.”

Dohrmann’s military service began in 1983, when he accepted his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He left active duty in 1990, joined the North Dakota National Guard and transferred to the Engineer branch. His assignments included operations officer for the 164th RTI; operations officer and executive officer for the 141st Engineer Battalion; staff judge advocate for the North Dakota National Guard; and chief of staff for the North Dakota Joint Force Headquarters.

Dohrmann submitted his formal resignation letter this week. North Dakota’s next adjutant general and Emergency Services director will be announced before Sept 30.