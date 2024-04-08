Preteckt and Trapeze Group partner to help transit agencies save time, money and resources with predictive maintenance

Trapeze’s transit EAM software now integrates with Preteckt’s AI-predictive maintenance software to streamline processes and empower maintenance teams

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The joint initiative integrates Preteckt’s AI-driven vehicle prognostics with Trapeze’s market-leading enterprise asset management software to create a fully automated predictive maintenance solution. By combining these two powerful applications, agencies will be able to prevent catastrophic failures from occurring by providing predictive maintenance plans for ease of use in diagnosing issues as well as filing work orders from a single system.

Driven by customers who desired work orders and predictive maintenance plans under one system, Trapeze and Preteckt collaborated on creating an integrated solution that allows for maintenance teams to continue using the Trapeze EAM system, while reviewing Preteckt’s maintenance plans as part of the service requests. “Preteckt is always looking for partners to work with to ensure customer needs can be met with innovative solutions. This is an industry first solution driven by the need from joint customers to ensure a cohesive solution is provided in partnership with Trapeze EAM. This EAM team is open and really cooperative to work with, and we look forward to working closely together in the future.” - Krish Inbarajan, CEO, Preteckt

By conducting real-time monitoring on bus components and configuring predictive alerts, issues and faults can be proactively addressed. Preteckt provides these early warnings of failures to ensure actions can be planned with the right resources and parts availability. Technicians receive these alerts and a specific repair plan via Trapeze EAM.

Constant visibility into vehicle conditions lowers maintenance costs per mile, minimizes in-route failures, and increases repair efficiencies in the yard. “Through our collaboration with Preteckt, customers can go beyond preventative maintenance using big data and AI insights to prevent failures. The best part is technicians can access the information from the EAM system they know. ” - Steve Sawyer, General Manager, Trapeze EAM

About Preteckt

Preteckt is an AI predictive maintenance company focused on increasing vehicle availability, improving safety, reducing costs, supporting maintenance staff, addressing the staff shortage in maintenance, and enabling the future of work in the transit, coach, and trucking industries. We support the existing internal combustion engine and are expanding our technology to serve electric vehicles in partnership with several fleets. Our team is passionate about serving the maintainers in the industry. Maintenance, maintainers, and digital workflow are our initial focus areas. Don’t just protect your fleet. Preteckt it. Find out more at https://preteckt.com/.

About Trapeze EAM

Trapeze EAM has been helping transit agencies manage complex maintenance practices for over 25 years. Comprehensive asset, work, and materials management are the core EAM functions used by all agencies. Advanced capabilities in a single solution include yard and fuel management, digital twin precision maintenance and network restrictions for rail, and powerful business intelligence dashboards to better understand data. https://www.trapezegroup.com/enterprise-asset-management

