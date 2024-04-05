Fish and Game is recruiting new volunteer Range Safety Officers at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol

“Volunteer Range Safety Officers are the backbone of the Farragut Shooting Range Center. We couldn’t do what we do and serve the public in the ways we do without them,” said Cory Blanchard, Farragut Range Master.

Previous experience in law enforcement or in the firearms industry is preferred but not required. Volunteer RSOs are expected to work at the range two days each month, as well as participate in bimonthly RSO meetings.

Volunteers RSOs enjoy free access to the range, free training on topics ranging from NRA RSO certification, first aid and CPR, ATV use and much more.

The culture among current RSOs at the range is full of passion and a sense of team, making the experience both fun and rewarding on many levels – so come join the team!

