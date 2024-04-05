MPD Investigating Brookland Metro Station Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 3:59 p.m., members of the Metro Transit Police Department responded to the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station in the 800 block of Monroe Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS were called to the scene. After all life-saving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 14-year-old Avion Evans of Northeast, DC.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24050355