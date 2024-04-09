More Than Money 360 (MTM360) Unveils Version 6, Elevating Client Experience and Mobile Optimization

More Than Money 360 Logo: The sphere symbolizing the family unit is protected by the shears which represent communication, core values, family legacy, gratitude and governance. Campden Wealth is a leading global network for families of substantial wealth, family offices, and their trusted advisors. With a history dating back to 1987, Campden Wealth has been at the forefront of providing unparalleled insights, learning, and co FinTech garners so much attention, why not FamTec: Technology for your Family? Technology to help the wealthiest families in the world to elevate meaningful communication, family unity and shared impact.

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned family meeting facilitation experts Roey Diefendorf and Steve Alms presented at the Campden Wealth "Family Dynamics, Enterprise & Office Forum" event in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was attended by over sixty Ultra-High Net Worth (UHNW) families, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into qualitative wealth transfer strategies to help their families elevate unity, intentionality, and shared impact.Diefendorf and Alms, shared their expertise and perspectives on navigating the complexities of wealth transfer in today's ever-changing industry. With over 90 years of combined experience, they bring a wealth of knowledge to the table, offering practical advice and actionable strategies tailored to the needs of UHNW individuals and families. "Our family members were thrilled to have Roey Diefendorf and Steve Alms join us at our Campden Wealth event," said Brien Biondi, CEO for Campden Wealth Americas and Institute for Private Investors. "Their insights and expertise have provided immense value to our attendees."The event, hosted by Campden Wealth, a leading provider of exclusive events and research for UHNW individuals and family offices, took place on March 13th at the Ritz Carlton in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees benefited from an engaging and interactive session, featuring thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and access to industry-leading experts.For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Roey Diefendorf and Steve Alms, please contact: Media@MTM-Advisory.comAbout Roey Diefendorf: Roey Diefendorf is a highly respected family consultant helping UHNW individuals and families to integrate their "money" and "more than money" assets. With a focus on values-based trusts, Roey specializes in the qualitative side of wealth.About Steve Alms: Steve Alms is a seasoned family office consultant with extensive experience working with UHNW families and institutional investors. Steve is committed to delivering superior personalized service to his clients.About Campden Wealth: Campden Wealth is a leading provider of exclusive events, research, and networking opportunities for UHNW individuals and family offices worldwide. With a focus on facilitating knowledge-sharing and collaboration within the wealth management community, Campden Wealth helps its members navigate the complexities of wealth preservation, succession planning, and investment management.About MTM360: "More than Money360" is a South Dakota based family meeting facilitation offering a comprehensive technology to prepare multiple generations of successful families for impactful meetings about core values, communication, family legacy, unity, philanthropy, gratitude, and governance. MTM360 has a team of 22 experienced, qualified facilitators presenting no conflicts of interest with a family’s existing team of advisors.For additional information, please visit www.MoreThanMoney360.com

