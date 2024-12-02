More Than Money 360 (MTM360) Unveils Version 7 at the Campden Wealth Conference in West Palm Beach

FinTech garners so much attention, why not FamTec: Technology for your Family? Technology to help the wealthiest families in the world to elevate meaningful communication, family unity and shared impact. About our MTM360 Logo: The sphere symbolizing the family unit that is protected by the shears which represent communication, core values, family legacy, gratitude and governance. The Family Wealth Report provides unique and essential business intelligence relevant to the families of significant wealth.

MTM360 Founder, Shawn Barberis, led a panel discussion on the benefits of technology with a SFO Executive and a multi-generational family member.

At More Than Money 360, we believe wealth is about much more than financial capital—it’s about relationships, shared values, and making a meaningful impact, while elevating purpose and family unity.” — Shawn Barberis, JD, Founder of More Than Money 360

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Than Money 360 (MTM360) Unveils Version 7 at Prestigious Campden Event in West Palm BeachMore Than Money 360, a cutting edge "FamTec" (family + technology) platform for equipping families by helping them manage their multi-generational intangible wealth, announced the launch of its highly anticipated Version 7 at the Campden Global Family Wealth & Family Office Event in West Palm Beach on November 20th.Founder, Shawn Barberis, interviewed a single-Family Office executive engaged in the MTM360 technology with his client, as well as a participating G3 family member who is implementing MTM360 with their family.The lively discussion focused on the benefits, efficiencies and deliverables a FamTec platform can offer SFO's and multi-generational planning for busy, geographically dispersed families.Version 7 introduces a groundbreaking suite of tools designed to foster deeper engagement, collaboration, and alignment among families and their trusted advisors.This enhanced version expands on More Than Money 360's commitment to supporting families in navigating the complexities of wealth beyond finances—emphasizing communication, values, legacy, gratitude, and governance for long-term impact.Key Highlights of Version 7:Advanced Collaboration Features: New tools streamline communication between family members, advisors, and stakeholders, ensuring clarity and consensus in decision-making processes.Enhanced Analytics Dashboard: An upgraded interface provides actionable insights into family governance, philanthropy, and legacy planning.Aggregated Family Output By Generation: This graphic depiction of the "voice of the family" can be broken down by generation to compare and contrast in preparation for a Family Forum.Confidential Voting Booth: This provides each family member the ability to weigh in on important family decisions in total privacy.Expanded Family Council Monitoring: This feature makes available in a very accessible way what councils have been established, what family members are on a council, how long their term is for and when their term expires, making it easy to anticipate upcoming vacancies that will need to be filled.Customizable Modules: Tailored solutions allow users to adapt the platform to meet their unique family dynamics and goals.“At More Than Money 360, we believe wealth is about much more than financial capital—it’s about relationships, shared values, and making a meaningful impact,” said Shawn T. Barberis, JD. “Version 7 embodies this vision, equipping families with the tools to navigate wealth with purpose and unity.”The Campden Event, known for convening global leaders in family wealth management, provided an ideal venue for unveiling Version 7. The launch underscores More Than Money 360's ongoing commitment to innovation and thought leadership in the family wealth space.Attendees of the event were offered an exclusive demo of Version 7, receiving firsthand experience of its capabilities and benefits. The new version is now available for new and existing clients.For more information about More Than Money 360 and Version 7, please visit www.MoreThanMoney360.com Media Contact:Roey Diefendorf, JrMore Than Money 360516-551-8879Roey@MTMFO.com

Legal Disclaimer:

