Building Up Nova Scotians Focus of Spring Legislative Session

CANADA, April 5 - A $16.5-billion budget that includes a new lunch program for public school students, support for people living with diabetes, income-tax relief and more resources for housing and healthcare was the focus of the spring session of the House of Assembly, which closed today, April 5.

Budget 2024-25: Building Nova Scotia, Faster contains measures to make life more affordable, including launching a provincewide school lunch program that will roll out over the next four years and indexing tax brackets and other tax credits – starting January 1, 2025 – to keep more money in Nova Scotians’ pockets.

These measures amount to the largest tax break in the province’s history and will save Nova Scotians as much as $160 million per year in taxes by 2028.

The budget will also help cover the cost of sensor-based glucose monitors and remove the age cap on the insulin pump program.

“Making life more affordable and investing in new housing, schools, hospitals, roads and highways – this budget supports all of this and so much more,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We’re pleased to pass a budget that invests in a brighter future for all Nova Scotians.”

Legislation was tabled to create a new Department of Emergency Management and establish the Nova Scotia Guard, volunteers with specialty skills and members of the public who will fill a variety of roles depending on emergency needs and will be overseen by the new department.

“Helping their fellow Nova Scotians in emergencies is the Bluenoser way, whether it’s grabbing a shovel to dig people out of the snow or making food for people impacted by wildfires. There are so many ways to get involved,” said Premier Houston. “We will be consulting with Nova Scotians and established organizations over the summer and using their feedback as we create the Department and the Nova Scotia Guard. In the meantime, Nova Scotians can express their interest in joining by contacting 211.”

Amendments to the Financial Measures Act passed this session will help put Nova Scotians’ healthcare records directly in the palm of their hands through the YourHealthNS app. The act also extends the Executive Panel on Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality for two more years and amends the Municipal Government Act to accelerate housing development across the province by cutting red tape and streamlining the approval process.

The Independent Office for Children and Youth Act, established through the Financial Measures Act, sets the stage to create an independent office to improve and ensure the rights and well-being of children and youth.

The government also passed legislation to modernize Nova Scotia’s electricity system and enhance public utility regulation in the energy sector. The new More Access to Energy Act will create an Independent Energy System Operator to manage the operations of the electricity system, making sure electricity is delivered where and when it is needed. It will also manage the connection of renewable energy projects to the grid.

Additional Resources:

The complete list of bills passed this session is available at: https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/bills-statutes/bills/assembly-64-session-1

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way.