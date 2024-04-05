Statement on Karla MacFarlane Stepping Down

CANADA, April 5 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

It has been an absolute honour to serve in the legislature alongside Karla MacFarlane for the past 10-plus years. Karla is everything that anyone could expect in an excellent MLA. She cares deeply. She is dedicated. And she is extremely kind.

The people of Pictou West and all of Nova Scotia have been well served. She has been an inspiration and mentor to me, and I am incredibly sad to see her leave.

Karla and I were elected together in 2013. Right away, she distinguished herself as an MLA of great integrity and unending compassion.

The list of Karla’s accomplishments is long, and she will leave her mark on the history of this Province as the first female Speaker of the Nova Scotia legislature. She will also be remembered from her time as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia. She led the party through some difficult times with courage and strength. There is no doubt Karla is a trailblazer and a wonderful role model to so many.

I am forever grateful for Karla’s wisdom, kindness and friendship over the past decade working together for Pictou County and Nova Scotia.

As Karla begins her next chapter, I know all Nova Scotians will join me in thanking her for her service and wish her every happiness going forward.