Antica Productions Launches Season 3 of Higher Ed Spotlight Podcast
Antica Productions announces the launch of Higher Ed Spotlight: Season 3. Hosted by veteran journalist and higher education policy expert Ben Wildavsky, the podcast series takes a candid look at the big questions driving the future of higher education with today's preeminent thinkers. The series is exclusively sponsored by Chegg's Center for Digital Learning.
Ben Wildavsky:
“I'm so delighted to be back for Season 3! My own higher ed interests are wide-ranging, so I'm particularly fortunate to host guests who can offer our listeners deep expertise and well-informed opinions on everything from college value to a clear-eyed assessment of AI to what the U.S. can learn from international higher ed practices.”
Previous guests include Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University; Peter Norvig, Distinguished Education Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI; Claudia Goldin, 2023 Nobel Prize winner in Economic Sciences; and Sally Kornbluth, President of MIT.
Season 3 builds on the insights and possibilities of those conversations to further grapple with major debates and challenges in higher education, including the expanding role of AI, the struggle for elite colleges to support the diverse, first-generation students they worked so hard to recruit, and looking further afield to other countries - for example, what has been the fallout from the Canadian international student cap and what can policy makers in the US learn from it?
Candace Sue, Executive Director of Chegg's Center for Digital Learning:
“Chegg helped launch the Higher Ed Spotlight podcast two years ago to spark meaningful conversations on the future of higher education, with the people shaping it. We are so excited to have Ben Wildavsky continue as our host for this third season, and we look forward to hearing from even more education visionaries on the key issues driving the sector, from how universities can support their first-generation students, to what the US higher education system can learn from other countries.”
The first episode of Season 3 is available today, featuring an extensive conversation with Lumina Foundation Vice President of Strategic Impact and Planning, Courtney Brown. The conversation addresses the state of higher education in the US, our progress towards the national goal of 60% of people attaining a high-quality degree or credential by 2025, and the steps institutions must take to re-engage the approximately 41 million Americans who started their journey in higher education but were unable to complete it.
About Ben Wildavsky
Ben Wildavsky, host of Higher Ed Spotlight, is a veteran higher education strategist, writer, speaker, convener, and podcast host. He has decades of experience in journalism and education policy, including leadership roles at Strada Education Network (where he launched the Lessons Earned podcast), the College Board, and U.S. News & World Report. He is a visiting scholar at the University of Virginia and is the author of "The Career Arts: Making the Most of College, Credentials, and Connections", and the award-winning "The Great Brain Race", with bylines in many national magazines and newspapers, including The Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, and the Washington Post.
About Antica Productions
Antica Productions is an award-winning factual entertainment company, producing podcasts, films, and television series that inspire listeners and start conversations. Antica’s recent podcast series include Love, Janessa (CBC, BBC), Exile (hosted by Mandy Patinkin in collaboration with the Leo Baeck Institute in New York), and The No Good, Terribly Kind, Wonderful Lives and Tragic Deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman (Lionsgate, CBC). Learn more at anticaproductions.com
About Chegg
Millions of people all around the world learn with Chegg. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps learners learn with confidence. We provide 24/7 on-demand support, and our personalized learning assistant leverages the power of artificial intelligence (“AI”), more than a hundred million pieces of proprietary content, as well as a decade of learning insights. Our platform also helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning to earning, and we work with companies to offer learning programs for their employees. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.
