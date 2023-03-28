Antica Productions Launches Season 2 of Higher Ed Spotlight Podcast

Hosted by veteran journalist Ben Wildavsky, Season 2 continues with more conversations with visionaries and innovators shaping the future of higher education.
TORONTO, CANADA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antica Productions announced the launch of Season 2 of Higher Ed Spotlight, a podcast series hosted by veteran journalist and higher education policy expert Ben Wildavsky. The series takes a candid and provocative look at the big questions driving the future of higher education with today’s preeminent thinkers. The series is sponsored by Chegg’s Center for Digital Learning.
“I’m thrilled to be back for a second season," says Ben Wildavsky. "After years as a print journalist and book author, I’ve discovered that inviting listeners to join me for in-depth conversations with great education thinkers makes podcasting a remarkably intimate and energizing format.”
Previous guests have included a range of innovators and experts, like Dr. Paul LeBlanc, President of Southern New Hampshire University; Dr. Mildred Garcia, President of the American Association of State Colleges; Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal; and Angel Pérez, CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling.
Season 2 will build on the insights and possibilities that came out of these conversations to further grapple with the major debates and challenges in higher education, including whether to keep or abolish admissions testing, whether ChatGPT is the scary monster it's made out to be, and the role of universities and colleges in helping to address climate change.
The first episode of Higher Ed Spotlight Season 2 is available today and features a candid conversation with education and workforce expert Ryan Craig. He argues that the expansion of apprenticeships—the earn and learn model—is a key component to making America fairer.
Higher Ed Spotlight is produced by Ben Wildavsky and Antica Productions.
The series is exclusively sponsored by Chegg’s Center for Digital Learning.
About Ben Wildavsky
Ben Wildavsky, host of Higher Ed Spotlight, is a veteran higher education strategist, writer, speaker, convener, and podcast host. He has decades of experience in journalism and education policy, including leadership roles at Strada Education Network (where he launched the Lessons Earned podcast), the College Board, and U.S. News & World Report. He is a visiting scholar at the University of Virginia and is the author of The Career Arts: Making the Most of College, Credentials, and Connections, forthcoming in November 2023, and the award-winning book The Great Brain Race, with bylines in many national magazines and newspapers, including the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Foreign Policy, and the Washington Post.
About Antica Productions
Antica Productions is a creative content company that specializes in film, TV and podcasts. Our work helps our partners define their vision and relay their message to new audiences. Read more about our past work and reach out to us for collaboration at www.anticaproductions.com.
About Chegg
Chegg is the world’s leading student first online learning platform. Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Its mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. It supports life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.