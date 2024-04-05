Submit Release
USS Arleigh Burke Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus

Porting in Larnaca further strengthens the United States’ partnership with Cyprus and also demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Europe.

The Arleigh Burke began its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe patrol on Nov. 6th, 2023. Throughout the patrol it has supported both Carrier Strike Group Twelve and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.

While in Cyprus, the Arleigh Burke has the opportunity to welcome guests including Commodore Minas Solomonides, Head of the Republic of Cyprus Navy, Julie Fisher, American Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus, Vice Admiral Thomas E. Ishee, Commander, SIXTH Fleet, and Rear Admiral Calvin M. Foster, Director of the Maritime Partnership Program SIXTH Fleet and Vice Commander, SIXTH Fleet.

“We are excited to return to Cyprus,” says Commander Tyrchra Bowman, Commanding Officer of the USS Arleigh Burke. “We have previously visited Limassol and the crew is excited to visit a new city. Additionally, Arleigh Burke will build our relationship with the Cypriot Navy by welcoming guests for tours and meals onboard.”

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

