Joseph Stone Capital Reviews its participation as placement agent in private equity funds that purchased DraftKings
MINEOLA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Stone Capital is pleased to review its participation in several private equity offerings. The firm acted as placement agent for a private equity fund which purchased DraftKings in the private secondary markets.
“Over the past several years DraftKings has shown dramatic growth in their business and continues to work on meeting or exceeding their goals,” according to Joseph Stone Capital. “In successful offerings, the biggest complaint investors may have is that they didn’t own enough. ”
DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (the MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA),Boxing, Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE. DraftKings became a publicly traded company through a reverse with SBTech, a Bulgarian technology company, and special-purpose acquisition company Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp in April 2020.[8]
