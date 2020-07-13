Official Hard Seltzer Of Mother Nature to lock horns with national brands

About

Michael Patrick Partners is a San Francisco creative agency best known for developing the E*TRADE identity. Its expertise includes brand development, brand communications strategy, and design, plus digital and traditional marketing campaigns applied to differentiate a market presence at any stage of an organization’s life cycle. The body of work spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to health care, and technology to transportation—engaging work that has received 500+ awards from the nation's most coveted competitions.

