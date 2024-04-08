Precision Brand and Starrett increase the precision and efficiency of machining set up and finished machined parts
KBC Tools & Machinery provides the right tools for tool enthusiasts to shimmy their way to savings with specials running from April 8th to 12th, 2024.STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shimmy to Savings and Precision with KBC Tools & Machinery's Weekly Specials
KBC Tools & Machinery ensures all tool enthusiasts shimmy to savings with their latest weekly eblast special, running from April 8th to April 12th, 2024.
Discounts range from 5% to 45% on an extensive assortment of toolroom accessories. From aluminum to stainless steel, and everything in between, KBC has a vast array of shim rolls and assortments in various thicknesses. Plus, plastic color-coded shims, shoulder screw shims, slotted shim libraries, and punch and die sets help to elevate machining projects.
With KBC and Precision Brand, aligning, leveling, and spacing industrial plant equipment and tools has never been easier.
Stocking up on premium materials from Starrett and Precision Brand is sure to supercharge fabricating and machining accuracy and efficiency.
Starrett Ground Flat Stock, renowned for its quality, is used in the production of many of Starrett’s own Precision Measuring Tools.
A-2 Flat Stock:
• 5% chromium content for exceptional durability.
• Up to 50% more pieces per sharpening compared to oil hardening steel.
• High wear resistance ideal for stamping abrasive materials.
Oil Hardening Flat Stock:
• Dimensionally stable and finely machined for intricate work.
• Deep hardening characteristics and fine grain structure.
• Full-length identification for easy differentiation.
Low Carbon Free Machining Flat Stock:
• Best machinability of all steel flat stocks
• Substantial cost reductions without compromising quality.
• Perfect for a wide range of parts and applications.
• Can be carburized or case hardened for enhanced durability.
Don't miss out on these incredible deals to stock up on top-notch materials for industry.
For more information and to take advantage of these savings, visit www.kbctools.com or call 1-800-521-1740 (USA), or 1-888-KBC-TOOL (Canada)
About KBC Tools & Machinery: KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom and stocking warehouses in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
PAULA BASS
KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY
+1 905-564-6600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram