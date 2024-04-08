HMP Global’s Drug Channels Institute plans inaugural Leadership Forum for pharmaceutical industry executives

The forum’s salon-style format will foster open dialogue, with lively discussions and debates on critical issues facing pharmaceutical channels.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug Channels Institute, an HMP Global Company, will host the highly anticipated Drug Channels Leadership Forum in March 2025, providing a dynamic and interactive forum for stakeholders throughout the drug distribution ecosystem to discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing prescription drug supply and access.

The Drug Channels Leadership Forum will be held March 17-19, 2025, at Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami. Its educational program focuses on the future of drug channels, featuring candid conversations with top leaders, innovators, and policymakers on key topics shaping the United States’ pharmaceutical ecosystem. The program will be moderated by Adam J. Fein, PhD, President, Drug Channels Institute, and one of the country’s foremost experts on the pharmaceutical industry.

“The Leadership Forum will be a neutral executive gathering where drug channel leaders can network and discuss key issues and challenges facing the commercial healthcare system,” Fein said. “Thanks to our partnership with HMP Global, we can bring this unique event to the drug channels community.”

The forum’s salon-style format will foster open dialogue, with lively discussions and debates on critical issues facing pharmaceutical channels. Conversations will explore the complexities of the rapidly evolving drug channels landscape, including disruptors and success drivers.

“U.S. pharmacy industry prescription dispensing revenues reached $621 billion in 2023,” said Jeff Hennessy Jr., Chief Operating Officer, HMP Global, and President, HMP Omnimedia. “This is a major industry that continues to evolve, and the Drug Channels Leadership Forum will offer a candid look into the crucial healthcare trends that impact drug pricing and accessibility. Key at this meeting will be networking, where participants can connect and cultivate relationships with thought leaders and solution providers.”

The Drug Channels Leadership Forum is tailored to executives at pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health plan, insurer, or plan sponsors; pharmaceutical wholesalers or distributors; healthcare providers; industry association, GPO, PSAO, buying group, or other associations; information technology; consulting, legal, investment, financial, or other business services; and state and federal government officials.

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.