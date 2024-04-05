Concierge Auctions Announces April Lineup of Nearly $100 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

10710 Chalon Road, Bel Air, California Encinal Canyon Bluff, Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 31987 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, California Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica 24350 Bridle Trail Road, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles Area, California

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for April—nearly $100 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Marquee properties are featured in Concierge Auctions ‘Spring Showcase’ as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. As a hand-picked selection of the very best-in-class real estate offerings, bidding is now open online and will culminate live on 11 April at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

All properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

10710 Chalon Road, Bel Air, California

Bidding Open—Current High Bid: $7 million

A nearly finished trophy property epitomizing refined living, 10710 Chalon Road offers an iconic Los Angeles address and a distinct opportunity for a buyer with a keen eye and vision to complete their own masterpiece. Listed by Aaron Kirman, CEO of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, the property redefines modern elegance in one of the world's most sought-after locations with roughly $60 million plus invested into the project to date and approximately 75% of the original project complete.

"This one-of-a-kind opportunity on Chalon Road represents the newest gem in our luxury pedigree, nestled within one of the nation’s most esteemed zip codes,” said Chad Roffers, founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “The irresistible appeal of exclusive living in Los Angeles consistently makes Southern California a prime destination for luxury buyers. Having successfully sold properties like ‘The One’ in Bel Air and most recently, ‘La Dune’ in Southampton, at auction for $141 million and $88.48 million, respectively, our platform is proven at connecting discerning buyers and sellers of high-end properties, with speed, transparency, and certainty. Certainly, presenting 10710 Chalon Road is our latest testament to this.”

Encinal Canyon Bluff, Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

Bidding Open—Current High Bid: $2.5 million

Situated on the Pacific Coast Highway in star-studded Malibu, one of the largest and most unique land holdings spans 130 acres and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountainous landscape. Listed by Bill and Daniel Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty, and offered for the first time collectively, the three separate parcels encompassing ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ soar high above the Encinal Bluffs and Broad Beach. The ripe development opportunity represents one of the last premier bluff-top properties with unobstructed ocean views, perched along the mountain with celebrity estates fringing the coast below. Reports and surveys for an over 10,000-square-foot home have been completed and designed by Tobias Architects, with eight of the eleven departments signed off on the project. The property can be developed as a single-family residence, or offer the potential to build multiple homes on the combined estate.

31987 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, California

Bidding Open—Current High Bid: $4.5 million

One of Southern California’s most coveted communities, the South Laguna Beach enclave is home to 31987 Coast Highway. Listed by Garrett Weston of Coldwell Banker Realty, the three-quarters-of-an-acre coastal land holding overlooks the Pacific Ocean below, providing a singular opportunity to build a private, distinctly individual retreat. With panoramic ocean and coastline views providing a stunning backdrop for entertaining and everyday living, and the pristine Thousand Steps Beach only steps away, this spot is perfect for those who live a coveted beach lifestyle.

Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica

Listed for $5.45 million. Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5 million–$3.5 million.

Bidding Open 17–30 April

‘Shuniya’ is a newly completed modern mansion nestled on over two acres of land in the heart of Nosara, Costa Rica—one of the region’s most promising getaway destinations. Listed by Nathaniel Jackson of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty, ‘Shuniya’ derives its name from the Sanskrit word for "nothingness," symbolizing the tranquility and serenity it offers to its residents. The property is embedded in Costa Rica's renowned "Blue Zone," an area celebrated for its exceptional longevity among inhabitants on the Nicoya Peninsula within the city of Nosara. Positioned along a monkey trail, where furry companions are a daily delight for nature enthusiasts, the residence boasts sweeping ocean views, convenient beach access, and abundant lush greenery, providing occupants with a "tree-house" experience nestled high amidst Costa Rica's picturesque landscapes.

24350 Bridle Trail Road, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles Area, California

Listed for $17.495 million. Starting Bids Expected Between $7 million–$12 million

Bidding Open 18–30 April

This exquisite modern mansion—owned by NBA Superstar Ben Simmons, the renowned point guard for the Brooklyn Nets and a US basketball sensation—is an exclusive and ultra-private 12,000-square-foot estate. Listed by Gregory La Plant, Rachel Salgado, Rayni Williams and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates, the new construction property is nestled within coveted Hidden Hills, home to a who's who of Hollywood stars and athletes. The mansion was crafted in 2021 by Max Nobel of Nobel L.A. with its interior adorned in rich wood and luxurious marble, featuring a 6,000-pound brass floating fireplace, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, soaring 40-foot ceilings complemented by exposed steel beams, and a 65-foot pool. Set upon 1.45 guard-gated acres at the end of a private cul-de-sac, embraced by lush landscaping, olive trees, and verdant greenery, the home offers ultimate security and privacy.

Additional Properties:

1505 and 1507 San Felipe Drive, Boulder City, Nevada

Listed with Amber Bartholomew of Desert Sun Realty

Bidding Open—Current High Bid: $2.6 million

This desert jewel known as 'The Goodkind Estate' offers a two-residence retreat on nearly four acres in a truly private setting.

Casa Godi, 77766 Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Listed for $3 million with Mike Burgoyne of Mexico Real Estate Solutions

Bidding Open—Current Ask: $1.25 million

Casa Godi offers a birds-eye view of the protected ecosystem of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve that offers lush palms, a clear-blue ocean, and an equally blue sky. Appreciate stunning 360 degree sunrise, sunset, ocean, and lagoon views from the private rooftop outlook, or lounge by the swimming pool.

163 Seabreeze Circle, Inlet Beach, Florida

Listed for $4.25 million with Allison Richards of Compass Florida

Bidding Open 10–24 April

This charming and inviting home on an oversized parcel is an excellent destination to make coastal living dreams come true, from the wrap-around porch offering exceptional outdoor living to deeded beach access and private access to Camp Creek Lake.

16121 Sunset Pines Circle, Boca Grande, Florida

Listed for $4.725 million with Jeff Moore of Gulf to Bay Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3 million.

Bidding Open 10–25 April

This custom-designed home on Gasparilla Island, South of Sarasota, offers private beach access and modern amenities, inclusive of an outdoor kitchen, pool, fire pit, and private half-court basketball court.

1100 West Avenue, Unit #1-TS, Miami Beach, Florida

Listed for $3.12 million with Taylor Travaglione of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $950,000–⁠$1.25 million.

Bidding Open 16–30 April

Located in the heart of South Beach, experience stunning sunsets over Biscayne Bay from the private terrace of the Tower Suite at the Mondrian South Beach, complete with five-star amenities.

