Final 28 Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

Florida's national team and the national team coach The U.S. Virgin Islands national team and the national team coach Students race against the clock at the North Carolina State Competition, hosted at North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics - Durham.

The last seven states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its final round of state competitions last week. The last seven states have announced their top students who will advance to the 2024 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Florida: Benjamin Jiang of Osprey, Daniel Li of Miami, George Paret of Gainesville and Daniel Wei of Gainesville.

• From North Carolina: Leo Hong of Charlotte, Jason Lee of Durham, Lucas Li of Huntersville and Henry Wang of Charlotte.

• From North Dakota: Emily Gates of Fargo, Aiden Grinolds of Bismarck, Arlin Sudhan-Pillai Grinolds of Bismarck and Helen Wu of Fargo.

• From schools that serve the U.S. State Department: Edwin Ke of Singapore, Sihwan Lee of Hong Kong, Terrance Li of Singapore and Max Wang of Hong Kong.

• From Tennessee: William Guo of Brentwood, Utkarsh Jha of Nolensville, Jiashen Jiang of Knoxville and Prajya Vaid of Collierville.

• From Vermont: Mohid Ali of South Burlington, Xavier Chandler of Burlington, Chase Gurtman of South Burlington and Kazimir Skalka of Burlington.

• From the U.S. Virgin Islands: Sanjiv Bachan of St. Thomas, Teague Gleason of Frederiksted, Naazir Joseph of St. Croix and Daniel Xu of St. Thomas.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Forty-nine other U.S. states and territories announced 196 other national competitors throughout the month of March.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington next month,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.