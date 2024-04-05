Community Housing Innovations to Celebrate Adolfo Carrión Jr. and Other Housing Leaders at their Resiliency Gala

Community Housing Innovations (Top Row L-R: Adolfo Carrión Jr., Nikia Hughes-Cousin; Bottom Row L-R: Pat Hoffman, Paul Tonna)

This year's gala will recognize Adolfo Carrión Jr., Paul Tonna, Pat Hoffman, and Nikia Hughes-Cousin

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Housing Innovations (CHI) will celebrate its mission and provide a special tribute to its most resilient families at their Resiliency Gala on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the Surf Club on the Sound located at 280 Davenport Avenue in New Rochelle, NY. This year’s gala will recognize Adolfo Carrión, Jr. with the Champion of Champions Award, Paul Tonna with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award, Pat Hoffman with the Legacy Award, and Nikia Hughes-Cousin as Employee of the Year. In addition, an Upward Mobility honoree will be selected from one of CHI’s Homeownership or Housing Retention clients, and a special tribute will be given to some of CHI’s most resilient families.

“We look forward to recognizing this year’s incredible slate of honorees at our Resiliency Gala as we continue our work to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that all individuals and families live in quality housing,” said Ron Abad, Chief Executive Officer of Community Housing Innovations. “As we experience a housing crisis across the county, CHI remains committed to helping people obtain quality and affordable housing and achieve the dream of homeownership through our many services so they can begin a path of upward mobility and achieve economic independence.”

Adolfo Carrión, Jr. is the Commissioner for NYC Housing Preservation & Development, a position he has held since his appointment by Mayor Adams on January 30, 2022. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining the City’s affordable housing stock while enforcing the City’s Housing Maintenance Code. Before his role as Commissioner, Carrión, Jr. was the CEO of Metro Futures, LLC, a real estate development and consulting firm that focused on developing affordable housing, mixed-use, and economic development projects, and strategic planning in the New York City Metro Area. Between 2009 and 2012, Carrión Jr. served as Deputy Assistant to President Obama, Director of the White House of Urban Affairs, and Regional Administrator for Region II of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Carrión Jr. also served as the Bronx Borough President and as a member of the New York City Council, where he helped usher in a new era of building and growth in the Bronx that helped increase investment in housing, schools, and commercial spaces.

Paul Tonna serves as the Managing Partner of Praxis Public Relations, Inc., a Long Island based business public affairs company. From 1994 to 2005, Tonna served as a Suffolk County Legislator and led the county’s legislature as presiding officer for three years. During his time in office, Tonna was a strong advocate for the poor, homeless, and marginalized, as well as for workforce housing and the environment. Tonna also currently serves as the Executive Director of Suffolk County Village Officials Association (SCVOA), the United States Green Building Council – Long Island (USGBC-LI), and The Energeia Partnership, Molloy University’s leadership academy dedicated to identifying and addressing serious, complex, and multi-dimensional issues challenging the Long Island region.

Pat Hoffman started her career as an entry-level clerk in the Claims Department at Liberty Mutual, eventually joining a five-person start-up general insurance brokerage and becoming a 50% partner of Morton G. Case. Hoffman started serving the rapidly expanding non-profit community at M.P. Agency, which merged into Total Management Corporation, before finally joining the national firm of Epic Insurance Brokers & Consultants, where she left a trail of success before retiring a few years back.

Nikia Hughes-Cousins is the VP of Operations for Community Housing Innovations, overseeing the entire operations of all of CHI’s emergency housing shelters, including transitional and supportive housing programs. With over fifteen years of experience and ten-plus years in the human services field, Hughes-Cousin has played a pivotal role in answering NYC’s humanitarian effort for CHI. She has assisted in making modifications to CHI’s emergency housing sites to ensure a safe and secure temporary living space for clients, has been instrumental in securing several grants for CHI’s Long Island locations, has overseen the renovations and beautification of CHI’s Long Island shelters, and has helped aid in the opening of six NYC sanctuary sites.

Gala attendees will enjoy a fun and uplifting celebration that includes a lavish cocktail reception, dinner, and a special presentation that highlights this year’s honorees and pays tribute to some of CHI’s most resilient families. Tickets for this year’s gala are $300 per person. For more details about this year’s gala, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.communityhousing.org/calendar/resiliency-gala/.

About Community Housing Innovations: Community Housing Innovations (CHI) is a not-for-profit housing and human services organization founded in 1991 that serves Westchester, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and New York City. CHI’s mission is to provide housing and human services that support social and economic independence. To learn more about CHI, please visit their website at www.communityhousing.org.