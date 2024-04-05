Math4ME Project Accepting Applications – Deadline Extended

The Math4ME Project is accepting applications for the newest cohort of schools. Math4ME is a free, three-year project that supports and lifts mathematics education for all students and focuses on grades PK-8.

Math4ME is not a curriculum, but rather a support to lift your current mathematics curriculum and make mathematics accessible to all learners. Math4ME supports the inclusion of all learners in the general education setting through the use of effective, engaging, high-leverage routines, supportive, positive mathematics culture and communities, and the support and use of family engagement strategies. Math4ME is not a replacement curriculum but rather a philosophy and way of utilizing your current mathematics curriculum to lift all learners.

The Math4ME Project has a focus on the joy and shift in mathematics mindset and pedagogy. A few quotes from our current Teachers of Influence (TOI).

“At our staff meetings I share new activities teachers can do with their students after I attend the TOI trainings. It’s great to see these new math routines/concepts being done across the whole school. Math4ME has been a positive addition to our math program at Lyman Elementary School. It’s great to see all students participating and enjoying math!” -Jon Marines (TOI)

“The Math4ME coaches came to model how to use the multiple cards with kindergarten and first grade. In one classroom a non-verbal first grader was able to interact with peers and a Math4ME coach to play the game. Inclusion at its best.” -TOI

For more information about the Math4ME Project, please view this informational session. For further questions, please contact Jen Robitaille, jennifer.r.robitaille@maine.gov or Sue Hogan, susan.hogan@maine.gov.

If Math4ME would be great fit for your school, please use the application here to apply. Applications are open until April 12, 2024.