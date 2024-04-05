New Roundabout Planned on State Route 376 in Dutchess County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work will soon begin on a $11.4 million project to reconfigure the intersection of State Route 376 (also known as Raymond Avenue/New Hackensack Road) and Hooker Avenue in the Town of Poughkeepsie to create a modern, single-lane roundabout that will enhance safety and improve traffic flow along this important Dutchess County roadway. The new roundabout will feature native landscaping and will be designed to reduce potential conflict points that motorists and pedestrians encounter, while creating fewer backups. New crosswalks, sidewalks and other pedestrian accommodations will also improve access to nearby destinations, including Vassar College and Vassar Farms.

“New York State continues to lead the way in reimagining our infrastructure to create a sustainable transportation network that better connects communities and gets people where they need to go safely,” Governor Hochul said. “Roundabouts are more efficient, better for the environment, and improve safety and mobility for motorists and pedestrians alike as they travel through busy locations.”

The project was planned and will be constructed to fulfill the goals of the New York State Department of Transportation's "Complete Streets" initiative to consider safe, convenient access and mobility for roadway users of all ages and abilities. Complete Streets projects consider the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation riders, motorists, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. Complete Street designs contribute to a cleaner and more environmentally friendly transportation system.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to some traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcxnCngm7E4

In designing the project, the New York State Department of Transportation sought input from Vassar College officials and community stakeholders. As a result, the new roundabout will also facilitate improved access to the college’s pedestrian path, new faculty housing and Vassar Farm’s new driveway.

Additionally, the project provides for new landscaped areas, including at the center of the roundabout. To keep with the aesthetics of the community, NYSDOT landscape architects developed a plan for landscaping that includes approximately 59 native tree plantings and over 600 native perennial plants. NYSDOT also employed digital delivery techniques in preparing the project, limiting the amount of paper documents produced and facilitating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly result.

Field preparation, survey and utility work is getting underway this spring, with the majority of project construction scheduled for the 2024 construction season. Construction is expected to be done in stages and will include traffic shifts and alternating one-way traffic with periodic closures. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2025.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “At DOT our focus is on the people and communities we serve, and this project exemplifies that philosophy with a focus on infrastructure solutions that employ complete streets principles that serve the community. Transforming this busy Dutchess County intersection into a roundabout will reduce congestion while enhancing safety and improving access for all users of the transportation system.”

State Senator Robert Rolison said, “This infrastructure project will ease traffic flow along a busy corridor, improve driver and pedestrian safety, and expand transportation options for Town of Poughkeepsie residents and others. I applaud the Governor and Department of Transportation officials for investing in our Hudson Valley roadways and I look forward to the completion of this much-needed roundabout.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “As a longtime advocate for Complete Streets principles, which strive to ensure the safe and smooth flow of traffic while accommodating motorists, bicyclists, public transportation and pedestrians of all ages and abilities, I am pleased to see this major redesign project commence at Hooker and Raymond avenues, just down the road from our District Office in the Town of Poughkeepsie. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for their support of this critical infrastructure improvement.”

NYSDOT provides additional information online regarding roundabouts, as well as downloadable brochures, at www.dot.ny.gov/main/roundabouts. An instructional video about how to safely navigate roundabouts is available at driving roundabouts.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTHV. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.