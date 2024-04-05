Weekly Traffic Update: April 5, 2024

Eldridge St. to close at 6th St.

On Thursday, April 4, City contractors closed Eldridge St. at 6th St. to complete work associated with the 6th St. – Iowa St. to Folks Rd. improvements project. Eastbound and westbound 6th St. traffic will not be able to turn north onto Eldridge St.

The City anticipates this work to end early May 2024, pending weather or other delays.

UPDATE: Old West Lawrence traffic calming installation beginning final phase

Beginning today, April 5, City contractors will close multiple streets (listed below) to install the final phase of permanent traffic calming devices for the Old West Lawrence Traffic Calming Project as part of the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

The following locations will be closed to through traffic:

The 600, 700, and 800 blocks of Indiana St.

The 700 block of Arkansas St.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times during the project.

The City anticipates this closure to end Wednesday, April 17, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org