AIS GLOBAL ACQUIRES TOUCH INTERNATIONAL, INC.
AIS Global, a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners’ KPS Mid-Cap Investments, today announced the acquisition of Touch International, Inc.COEUR D’ALENE, ID, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIS Global (“AISG”), a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners’ KPS Mid-Cap Investments (“KPS Mid-Cap”), today announced the acquisition of Touch International, Inc. (“TI”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
TI is a leading North American provider of highly engineered touchscreen solutions across multiple applications in various end markets including aerospace, medical, industrial, and military. TI is headquartered in Austin, TX with strategic manufacturing facilities in China and India.
Joe Baddeley, Chief Executive Officer of AISG, said “We are excited to add Touch International to the AISG team. TI’s track record of providing agile, innovative solutions in a variety of challenging touch display product applications makes it a perfect fit for the AISG platform. TI’s future initiatives are aligned with the AISG growth trajectory, and we look forward to working together to accelerate our strategic growth plans as a global leader of innovative human-machine experience solutions.”
Grieg Spidle, President and Co-Founder of TI, said “Touch International, Inc. was founded on the principle to provide high value to customers in aerospace, medical, industrial and military markets. AIS Global offers the ability to keep servicing our customer base while opening up larger opportunities backed by a solid company history and strong global resources.”
About Touch International, Inc.
Touch International, Inc. is the largest touch producer of complete touchscreen displays and display enhancements in North America and the largest provider of in-flight entertainment (IFE) touchscreen solutions to the commercial aerospace industry. The company is world-renowned for its expertise in industrial touch panel technology, EMI and optical filter solutions, and complete touchscreen solution design and manufacturing for military, aerospace, medical, transportation, retail/POS, and public use applications. For more information, please visit https://touchinternational.com.
About AIS Global
AIS Global (“AISG”) is the leading global designer and manufacturer of innovative human-machine interface (“HMI”) solutions for original equipment manufacturers worldwide. Headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, AISG offers a diverse range of sensing and control products, including buttons, keypads, touch displays, on-glass controls, infection control keyboards, virtual reality wearables / immersive products, as well as custom HMI solutions. AISG serves an international base of original equipment manufacturers in the medical, commercial, industrial on/off road vehicles, aerospace and gaming markets with a footprint of eight facilities located across the United States, United Kingdom, India, Taiwan and China. For more information, please visit www.advancedinput.com.
About KPS Capital Partners
KPS, through its affiliated management entities, is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $21.4 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2023). For nearly three decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds’ portfolio companies generate aggregate annual revenues of approximately $20.3 billion, operate 222 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and have approximately 48,000 employees, directly and through joint ventures worldwide (as of December 31, 2023). The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com.
KPS Mid-Cap focuses on investments in the lower end of the middle market that require up to $200 million of initial equity capital. KPS Mid-Cap targets the same type of investment opportunities and utilizes the same investment strategy that KPS’ flagship funds have for nearly three decades. KPS Mid-Cap leverages and benefits from KPS’ global platform, reputation, track record, infrastructure, best practices, knowledge, and experience. The KPS Mid-Cap investment team is managed by Partners Pierre de Villeméjane and Ryan Harrison, who lead a team of experienced and talented professionals.
