Touch International Unveils Latest Generation of Open-Frame PCAP Touchscreen Monitors with Sleek Redesign
The new Gen 3 OFX designs bring a wide array of performance, durability, and aesthetic upgrades with USB-C connectivity.
The new Gen 3 designs bring best-in-class performance and exceptional value, and we've set a new standard for industrial open-frame touch displays.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch International (TI), a global manufacturer of industrial touchscreen and premium display solutions, has launched the next generation of their OFX-Series open-frame PCAP touchscreen monitors with new 10.1" and 12.1" models. The Gen 3 OFX configurations are lightweight and aesthetically pleasing, with improved performance and durability for industrial and high-reliability applications.
— Shaun Detmer - Director of Marketing & Product
The Gen 3 design revisions combine customer and market feedback with advancements in TI's PCAP touchscreen technology to create plug-and-play industrial-grade touch displays while providing an engineering reference design for OEM/ODM customization. Consistent with all of TI's OFX Series monitors, companies can have complete design freedom and configuration control over virtually every component with low NRE fees and MOQs.
Gen 3 OFX employs TI's latest touch display controller via USB-C 3.0, allowing touchscreen control and video input through a single USB cable. In contrast, the HDMI port enables integration flexibility where USB-C 3.0 ports are unavailable. The new cover glass utilizes TI's Nippon Glass, which combines the scratch resistance of borosilicate with the breakage protection of chemically strengthened soda-lime.
The redesigned open-frame housings feature several improvements inside and out, resulting in a complete package that's lighter-weight, more compact, and more durable than its predecessors. The black brushed aluminum bezel gives the aesthetics of a professional-class monitor while providing improved touchscreen protection and environmental resistance. Other improvements include upgraded mounting hardware, packaging, and accessories.
"We are excited to collaborate with engineering teams to integrate and customize our latest PCAP touchscreen and controller technology. The new OFX designs make bringing touchscreen-controlled devices to market easier than ever." - Thanh P.
Gen 3 OFX has launched with 10.1" and 12.1" open-frame PCAP models, both featuring 1280x800 display resolution at 400 cd/m2 brightness. The 10.1" has a -20° to +70° C operating temperature and weighs only 3lbs. The 12.1" has an extended operating temperature of -30° to +85° C and weighs 3.4lbs. Several new sizes are currently in development, including a 15.6" FHD and a 32" in both FHD and 4K UHD, with a roadmap to upgrading the entire OFX Series product line to Gen 3 in 2024.
Sample units are available in stock for quick shipment from TI's headquarters in Austin, TX, and volume pricing is available. For order inquiries, datasheets, drawings, and additional information, please go to www.touchinternational.com or contact the TI sales team at 512-832-8292.
