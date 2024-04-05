Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled the $50 million New York State Digital Equity Plan to close New York’s digital divide. The plan outlines New York’s statewide strategy to increase its capacity to improve digital literacy and digital job readiness skills, facilitate access to affordable internet and devices, enhance digital privacy and safety, and make government services more accessible through the internet. The announcement follows the plan’s approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, making New York eligible to apply for a $36.8 million federal Capacity Grant to implement the Plan, and builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to making affordable broadband accessible to all New Yorkers. The plan is available for download here.

“With the launch of New York’s Digital Equity Plan, we are bringing the state one step closer to closing the digital divide,” Governor Hochul said. “Affordable, accessible broadband is essential for connecting New Yorkers to work, education, and vital government services, and I will continue to work closely with the Biden administration and New York’s congressional delegation to advance our ConnectALL initiative and ensure that New Yorkers can participate in our modern economy.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership we are making sure that homes and businesses across the state are connected and have the resources they need to be successful, grow and thrive. This federal funding awarded to New York’s ConnectALL program will allow us to double the capacity of its digital equity ecosystem over the next ten years by building on existing assets, strengthening partnerships, and connecting the most difficult locations in the state.”

The Plan establishes a vision and comprehensive framework to guide the state’s digital equity strategy and will anchor all of ConnectALL’s programs, including building digital skills and literacies, enhancing privacy and safety, increasing access to devices, and improving the accessibility of government services for New Yorkers. The Plan also includes regional snapshots and a searchable statewide inventory of nearly 1,000 programs and organizations working to address the barriers to broadband adoption.

ConnectALL will use the federal funds, which it expects to receive later this year, in addition to state funding to implement the plan. ConnectALL will apply for the funds by the May 28 deadline and will be able to apply for additional federal funds, sourced from the $1.44 billion Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, over the next two years. This program is part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda and a key part of the Internet for All initiative to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the full benefits of our digital economy.

ConnectALL partnered with digital equity practitioners, advocates, coalitions, and state agencies to develop the State Digital Equity Plan. These partners hosted listening sessions in all ten regions of the state and the five boroughs of New York City, conducted focus groups, and held virtual town hall meetings on key issues. Over 5,000 New Yorkers contributed to the Plan by taking the New York Internet Access Survey. The Plan also received more than 150 public comments during a month-long public comment period in fall 2023.

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul established the $1 billion ConnectALL Initiative – New York’s largest-ever investment in broadband access – to close the state’s digital divide, transform digital infrastructure, and ensure that all New Yorkers have access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband internet service. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here.

to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here. The ConnectALL Deployment Program to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan . ConnectALL is currently conducting the challenge process to determine which locations in the state are eligible for this program .

to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan ConnectALL is currently conducting the challenge process to determine which locations in the state are eligible for this program The Municipal Infrastructure Program will utilize $228 million in federal funding to connect tens of thousands of homes statewide to high-speed internet through grants to public entities, local or Tribal governments, municipal utilities, utility cooperatives, and their private sector partners. Broadband infrastructure in the Municipal Infrastructure Program will be owned by a public entity or publicly controlled and internet service providers will use the new broadband infrastructure to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high quality service options. The request for applications is now available on the ConnectALL website with Phase 2 applications from public entities due April 19th and Phase 3 applications form private entities due June 7th.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I secured millions in new funding to improve access to broadband in the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and Governor Hochul is now wisely accessing these federal dollars to help close the digital divide in New York. New York’s ConnectALL program will install the infrastructure needed to improve digital literacy and help communities use modern technology devices and access affordable, high-speed internet. In the 21st century, the internet is vital for everything from school to work to doctor’s appointments, and investing in our internet infrastructure to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the state will build a more robust economy for all. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul to put these federal dollars towards helping bring affordable and equitable high-speed internet to all New Yorkers.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Reliable broadband and proficiency with digital devices are necessities in today's tech-dependent world. I am proud to see Governor Hochul use funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to take another step toward closing the digital divide with the New York State Digital Equity Plan, which will address critical barriers to broadband access and promote digital literacy. I was proud to vote for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will continue to support measures that connect homes and communities across New York State until we close the digital divide once and for all.”

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “In New York and throughout America, there are far too many under-resourced communities without the ability to connect online and engage with family, work, school and telemedicine. Working with President Biden, House Democrats passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure that every single community throughout our nation has access to high-speed internet. We invested $65 billion to expand broadband in every single zip code. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in delivering $50 million to help close the digital divide in New York.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “Closing the digital divide is essential to keeping New Yorkers connected with job and educational opportunities, their families, and more. I applaud Governor Hochul’s announcement of the ConnectAll Digital Equity Plan, which will expand affordable internet access, improve digital literacy skills, and help close the digital divide.”

Representative Nydia Velázquez said, “Access to reliable, affordable and high-speed broadband is crucial to ensuring the growth and development for our economy, education, and quality of life for communities across New York. With this new investment to close the digital gap, we will be opening so many doors to working families and help them get ahead. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your leadership on this issue and helping to get every New Yorker access to quality internet.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Whether used to complete homework, access telemedicine, submit a job application, or connect with loved ones, broadband internet is an essential resource for all our communities,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “For years, I’ve pushed at the federal level to close the digital divide – including through my ACCESS BROADBAND Law and provisions in the American Rescue Plan. I’m thrilled to celebrate today’s announcement and will continue working to ensure New Yorkers can afford and access reliable internet, no matter their zip code.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Affordable and reliable internet is critical to participate in today’s society, but unfortunately, too many families in our community still lack access to this basic necessity. This investment, supported by federal resources, will help close this digital divide and expand broadband services to more people, helping them connect with doctors, teachers, and more. I’m grateful to the Governor for her leadership and partnership, and I look forward to continuing our work together on this important issue.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “Even as House Republicans drag their feet and allow the Affordable Connectivity Program to go unfunded, I am thankful that Governor Hochul is prioritizing the fight to bridge the digital divide. In 2024, internet access is a necessity, not a luxury. People rely on high-speed internet access for everything from work to health care to their education. Now more than ever, ensuring that every New Yorker not only has internet access, but the tools and resources to navigate it effectively, is critical.”