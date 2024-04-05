Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,556 in the last 365 days.

Auditor Blaha to Present 2024 State of Main Street - For April 8, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – “This year, our goal was to examine the choices of local entities as they recover from the pandemic and prepare for the next challenge,” said Auditor Blaha. “Key challenges on the horizon include an aging population, unpredictable weather conditions, and an increase in the cost of materials.”

The State of Main Street will take place on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. This will be a fully virtual event with options for attendees to join via Teams Webinar or view on YouTube.

The State of Main Street launched in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At listening sessions across Minnesota, local government officials give feedback on city, county, and township financial data. This annual event provides on-going conversations between the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) and local government officials.

This year’s analysis focuses on current budget numbers for a picture of local government’s budget choices. Data from the OSA city and county budget reports provide insight into local government leaders’ thoughts about 2024. Townships do not submit budget numbers to the OSA, so township officials shared pertinent, anecdotal information.

You just read:

Auditor Blaha to Present 2024 State of Main Street - For April 8, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more