Auditor Blaha to Present 2024 State of Main Street - For April 8, 2024

Saint Paul, MN – “This year, our goal was to examine the choices of local entities as they recover from the pandemic and prepare for the next challenge,” said Auditor Blaha. “Key challenges on the horizon include an aging population, unpredictable weather conditions, and an increase in the cost of materials.”

The State of Main Street will take place on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 a.m. This will be a fully virtual event with options for attendees to join via Teams Webinar or view on YouTube.

The State of Main Street launched in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At listening sessions across Minnesota, local government officials give feedback on city, county, and township financial data. This annual event provides on-going conversations between the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) and local government officials.

This year’s analysis focuses on current budget numbers for a picture of local government’s budget choices. Data from the OSA city and county budget reports provide insight into local government leaders’ thoughts about 2024. Townships do not submit budget numbers to the OSA, so township officials shared pertinent, anecdotal information.