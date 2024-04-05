Work to begin on Curtis St. in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will begin work on Curtis Street in Laramie on Monday, weather permitting.

The project will take place between McCue Street and 3rd Street.

Work will include minor bridge repairs to the UPRR Bridge and the Laramie River Bridge, as well as a mill and overlay. There will be a 12-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the project.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the fall.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.