CloudDefense.AI Hosts the Newest Edition of Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays Event
Every interaction is an opportunity to strengthen our cyber defenses.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leader in the cybersecurity field, recently wrapped up its monthly events designed to promote knowledge sharing and community involvement. The event, which took place on April 4th, was met with widespread praise for its in-depth discussions and opportunities for networking, further establishing CloudDefense.AI as a key influencer in the cybersecurity arena.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
On April 4th, CloudDefense.AI, alongside Procyon and Portal26, hosted the highly anticipated "Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays" event at the renowned Hacker Dojo in Mountain View, CA. This gathering drew a wide range of industry professionals and enthusiasts for an evening filled with educational talks and networking. Highlighted by keynote speakers Pulkit Sharma and Raghu Dhulipala, the night featured profound conversations and practical advice.
The event stood out for its dynamic discussions, valuable inputs, and the strong sense of community felt among the participants. CloudDefense.AI expresses deep appreciation to everyone involved for their active participation, which greatly contributed to the event's overwhelming success.
CloudDefense.AI continues to support collaboration and learning within the cybersecurity community. With a commitment to launching more engaging events and initiatives in the near future, the company invites stakeholders to keep an eye out for forthcoming updates and announcements from CloudDefense.AI.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube