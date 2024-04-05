Powerball Jackpot Jumps to Est. $1.3 Billion

Mega Millions jackpot est. $67 million; Mississippi Match 5 jackpot est. $54,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Driven by another near-record top prize, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, April 6, Powerball® drawing has rocketed upward another $70 million to a whopping estimated $1.3 billion, with an estimated cash value of $608.9 million.

The current jackpot eclipses the last Powerball jackpot winner, when a Michigan player matched all five balls and the Powerball ball Jan. 1 for $842.4 million. Saturday’s drawing will be the 41st drawing in the current jackpot run and remains the 4th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for tonight, Friday, April 5, is an estimated $67 million, with an estimated cash value of $31 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is an estimated $54,000.

April Games Available Now

Three new scratch-offs are available in retailers around Mississippi. The starting lineup is the $2 Home Run Riches with approximate overall odds of 1:4.94 and top prizes of $20,000. On deck is the $3 Bingo Mania with approximate overall odds of 1:4.03 and top prizes of $30,000. Fans of extended play-style scratch-off games will enjoy this fresh take on Bingo. Not to be left in the outfield is $5 Fun 5s with approximate overall odds of 1:4.31 and top prizes of $100,000. This game provides three ways to play and three ways to win – a perfect game.

###