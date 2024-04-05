Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Extends a Lifeline: 248 Tons of Flour Sent to Struggling Families in Gaza

A photo of one of the LIFE distribution trucks loaded with flour leaving Jordan.

A photo of the LIFE and Jordan Hashemite Charity flour distribution sign.

A photo of one of the LIFE distribution trucks loaded with flour and the project sign in front.

The LIFE logo.

The Flour Distribution is Set to Feed 4,000 People Helping to Alleviate the Projected Starvation of Over Half the Population of Gaza

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gaza Strip is grappling with the dire consequences of over 170 days of intensified conflict, the most severe of which is food insecurity. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has taken a decisive step towards alleviating the hunger crisis. In partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, LIFE dispatched the first two trucks of a convoy of 248 tons of flour to the Gaza Strip via the World Food Programme (WFP) on March 25th, 2024.

The timing of this distribution couldn't be more critical. With 2.2 million Gazans already facing severe food shortages, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) forecasts that half of the region's population will plunge into starvation and famine between mid-March and May 2024. This alarming projection marks an unprecedented descent into extreme food insecurity.

Nada Haroun, the director of the Jordan Office for LIFE, states, “LIFE has been working on dispatching food aid convoys as one element of a continuous support chain of diverse and comprehensive aid to the people of Gaza. Our hope is to provide some relief and semblance of normalcy during such a difficult time.”

The substantial quantity of flour distributed is expected to sustain over 4,000 people for several months. Flour, with its long shelf life and rich carbohydrate content, serves as a crucial resource during crises. It provides sustained energy, satiates hunger, and offers stability in times of scarcity. This distribution will provide many displaced families with a sense of hope and security knowing they have a source of nutritious food for an extended period.

"Amidst the despair of conflict, LIFE extends a beacon of hope to the people of Gaza. Our commitment to alleviating hunger and providing essential aid underscores our belief in the inherent dignity and worth of every individual. With this flour distribution, we stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Gaza, offering sustenance and support during their time of need," states Khalil Meek, Chief Development Officer of LIFE.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 100% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Gaza Distributions 2024

You just read:

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Extends a Lifeline: 248 Tons of Flour Sent to Struggling Families in Gaza

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Education, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Khalil Meek
Life for Relief and Development
+1 972-849-9188
Company/Organization
Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
United States
+1 313-240-2762
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 30 years, LIFE has distributed over $550 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

More From This Author
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Extends a Lifeline: 248 Tons of Flour Sent to Struggling Families in Gaza
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Brings Hope and Dignity to Rural Iraq with Reverse Osmosis Water Station
LIFE for Relief and Development’s (LIFE) Global Expansion is Set to Feed Millions this Ramadan
View All Stories From This Author