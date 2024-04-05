Ongoing Drug Investigation in East Tennessee Results in 13 Indictments

BLOUNT COUNTY – Thirteen people have been indicted following an undercover investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine.

The ongoing investigation, which is part of the 313 Initiative, focused on those trafficking illicit drugs into Blount and Knox Counties from Detroit, Michigan. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division worked alongside agents with the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force and other partner agencies to conduct surveillance and multiple controlled purchases of narcotics. During the course of the investigation, numerous search warrants were executed, resulting in the seizure of approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of fentanyl, and cocaine. Additionally, agents seized seven firearms.

On April 1st, the Blount County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 13 people in connection to the ongoing investigation. At the time of this release, eight of those individuals had been located and arrested as a result of the indictments.

Gregory Salvatore Celentano (DOB: 8/6/82), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 8/6/82), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Joseph Shane Todd (DOB: 7/12/85), Walland – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 7/12/85), Walland – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Vida Elizabeth Clack (DOB: 07/20/85), Walland – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 07/20/85), Walland – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Mary Faye Graham (DOB: 1/19/77), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 1/19/77), Knoxville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Matthew Clay Humphrey (DOB: 5/2/61), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 5/2/61), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Noah Olen McDowell (DOB: 8/6/81), Townsend – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 8/6/81), Townsend – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Seth Austin Stokes (DOB: 10/5/95), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

(DOB: 10/5/95), Maryville – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine Rashawn Maurice Jones (DOB: 7/22/93), Detroit, MI – Conspiracy to Distribute 300 grams or more of Methamphetamine

The 313 Initiative is a concerted and organized effort by numerous local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit area who are bringing deadly drug combinations into Knox County and surrounding areas.

The partner agencies in the 313 Initiative include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, Sevier County Street Crimes, 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the District Attorneys General of the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Judicial Districts, Michigan State Police, Detroit Police Department, the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky, and the London Police Department in Kentucky.