EMEA-003032-PIP01-21-M01
P/0073/2023 : EMA decision of 10 March 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for ibutamoren mesylate (EMEA-003032-PIP01-21-M01)
AdoptedFirst published: Last updated:
There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,562 in the last 365 days.
P/0073/2023 : EMA decision of 10 March 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for ibutamoren mesylate (EMEA-003032-PIP01-21-M01)
AdoptedFirst published: Last updated: