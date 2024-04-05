Lider Electric Redefines Convenience with Flexiports Receptacle
Lider Electric is proud to share one of its innovations, the Flexiports Receptacle with Plug Load Control, a user-friendly and versatile outlet.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lider Electric, an emerging player in the lighting control and wiring industry, is proud to share one of its innovations, the Flexiports Receptacle with Plug Load Control, a user-friendly and versatile outlet. This receptacle is designed to revolutionize the way we interact with electrical systems in various settings.
The Flexiports Receptacle with Plug Load Control boasts an array of cutting-edge features that prioritize both safety and convenience. It is California Title 24 compliant, equipped with tamper-resistant receptacles, reversible sockets, and NEC-compliant markings on its face, ensuring utmost safety in any environment. It features a shallow body, providing ample room for wiring, while its self-grounding clip and easy installation wire terminals simplify setup and maintenance processes. Further, this device accommodates two bulky adaptors at once due to its unique design.
The standout feature of the Flexiports Receptacle with Plug Load Control is its unparalleled flexibility: both outlets can controlled by a switch, both outlets can always be on, or one outlet can be controlled and one always on. Easily choose your preference by moving the plug left or right.
The left-most side, the controlled side, allows for operation via light switches, motion sensors, occupancy sensors, networked control systems, and more, making it ideal for private offices, conference rooms, break rooms, and individual workstations. Users can easily manage devices such as monitors, lamps, office decorations, personal electronics, gaming consoles, and exercise equipment, optimizing energy consumption and enhancing productivity, just by plugging into the “control” side.
On the right side that is “always on,” or constantly powered, essential appliances like dishwashers, printers, computers, safety lamps, and personal medical equipment remain powered at all times, ensuring uninterrupted operation in critical areas such as kitchens, printing rooms, and medical facilities.
With the Flexiports Receptacle with Plug Load Control, Lider Electric empowers users to tailor their electrical systems to meet their specific needs, whether it's optimizing energy usage in office spaces or ensuring continuous operation of essential equipment. Lider also carries a Flexiport Receptacle without the plug load control feature.
About Lider
At Lider, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. That’s why each device has a sleek, refined build and is engineered with ultra-durable material to ensure longevity and high performance. Learn more on our website or our Amazon storefront.
