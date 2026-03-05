Lider Electric to Showcase Global Wiring Innovation at Light + Building 2026

Lider Electric welcomes visitors to Stand H12C16 at Light + Building 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric , a leading California-based manufacturer of electrical and wiring solutions, today announced its participation at Light + Building 2026 , the world's premier trade fair for lighting and building services technology. From 8 to 13 March, the company will showcase its cutting-edge electrical innovations at Stand H12C16 (Hall 12.0, Stand C16) , Messe Frankfurt.Setting New Standards in Global Electrical DesignAt this year's exhibition, Lider Electric will present a comprehensive portfolio specifically engineered to meet the exacting standards of the UK, German, and wider European markets. The showcase represents a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy, demonstrating its capability to deliver unified aesthetic solutions for luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality projects worldwide.Visitors to Stand H12C16 will experience an extensive range of premium electrical solutions:- Light switches and dimmers- Multi-standard power sockets and integrated charging solutions- Premium modular faceplates- In-wall USB-A and USB-C rapid charging solutions- Advanced PIR sensor and programmable timer switches- Guide light systems featuring emergency backup functionsA defining feature of the Lider range is the emphasis on bespoke aesthetics. Recognising that modern electrical installations are an integral part of contemporary interior design, Lider offers an extensive selection of colours and materials. The collection features a variety of finishes designed to complement any architectural style, such as:- Classic White and Black- Matte Gold and Brushed Gold- Modern Space Grey and Brushed Silver- High-grade Stainless Steel and Brushed Steel- Traditional Brushed Brass and Polished Brass- Contemporary Polished ChromeCertified Quality & InnovationBeyond visual appeal, Lider Electric remains committed to safety and technical innovation. Every Lider Electric product undergoes rigorous testing to exceed international safety standards including:- CE Marking (European Conformity)- UKCA Marking (United Kingdom Conformity Assessment)- TÜV Certified (German Standards)- NF Certification (France)The Lider Electric team invites industry partners, architects, and distributors to visit Stand H12C16 to explore collaboration opportunities and view the latest innovations in electrical design. Whether for a luxury hotel project or a modern home renovation, Lider Electric provides the versatility and quality required for today’s demanding global market.About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company's mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. From sleek aesthetics to ultra-durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to ensure longevity and high performance for the modern home.Trade Fair Information:- Light + Building 2026- 8–13 March 2026- Messe Frankfurt, Germany- Lider Electric Stand: H12C16 (Hall 12.0, Stand C16)

