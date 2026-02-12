Lider Electric's New PIR Guide Light Series: A Game Changer in Night Navigating and Safety

LIDER Guide Light series featuring Switch, Outlet, and Full Guide Light models 15A Guide Light Outlet with PIR Motion Sensor and Tamper-Resistant Protection LIDER Guide Light lineup engineered for varying coverage and illumination needs

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lider Electric is proud to announce the official launch of its innovation: the Guide Light with PIR Motion Sensor Series. This new lineup integrates Passive Infrared (PIR) motion sensors with energy-efficient 3000K LED guide lighting, offering three specialized solutions: a full-face Guide Light, a Sensor Light Switch, and a 15A Power Outlet. Each model is designed to enhance nighttime visibility, conserve energy, and preserve outlet space without compromising aesthetics.A Built-In Solution for Seamless Night NavigationTraditional plug-in night lights often clutter outlets and disrupt design flow. Lider Electric's PIR Guide Light Series offers a sleek, integrated alternative. With smart daylight sensors and adjustable time-delay functions, lights activate only when needed, ensuring hands-free illumination and zero energy waste.Optimized for everyday movement, the system delivers consistent guidance throughout the home. From staircases and hallways to bedrooms and bathrooms, these lights provide safe, automatic guidance where it matters most, no fumbling, no glare, no hassle.Three Tailored Devices for Everyday Living- LGL-PFL | Full-Face Guide Light with PIR SensorA design-forward upgrade that pairs a wide PIR motion sensor with a full-face LED guide light, creating an elegant solution for safe nighttime navigation. As soon as motion is detected within its range, the light activates with a warm, even glow that lights up your way.- LGL-PS3T | Motion Sensor Switch with Guide LightThis switch combines automatic lighting control (Manual ON / Auto OFF) with visual guidance in one compact device. When motion is sensed, the integrated guide light turns on instantly, offering immediate visibility.- LGL-P15TR | 15A TR Outlet with PIR Guide LightThis multi-functional device is the perfect space-saving solution for modern living. By integrating an adjustable PIR guide light directly into a 15A power outlet, it eliminates the clutter of bulky, plug-in night lights that block valuable sockets. The built-in guide light not only provides automatic nighttime illumination but also makes it easier to locate the outlet in dark areas, improving both convenience and everyday usability. Its tamper-resistant shutters add an extra layer of safety for families.Key Features & Benefits of the PIR Guide Light Series- Smart PIR Activation: Detects movement instantly for hands-free use- Customizable Energy Settings: light sensitivity and duration settings ensure that the light operates only when necessary.- Comfort-First Lighting: 3000K warm glow for night-friendly visibility- Professional-Grade Build: Clamp-type terminals, compact fit, UL Listed- Certified Safety: Backed by a 1-year warranty and compliant with residential & commercial standardsTechnical SpecificationsLGL-PFL- 125V, 60Hz | PIR Range: 10ft, 120°- Adjustable delay: 15s / 60s / 120s- Neutral wire requiredLGL-PS3T- 120V, 60Hz | PIR Range: up to 40 ft, 180° (1200 sq. ft.)- Compatibility: LED (up to 150W), Incandescent/Fluorescent (up to 300W)- Neutral and ground wires not requiredLGL-P15TR- 15A, 125VAC | PIR Range: 10ft, 120°- Adjustable lighting duration and brightness levelLider Electric's PIR Guide Light Series is designed for those who value form, function, and foresight in everyday living. Whether upgrading a home or planning a new project, these smart lighting solutions combine contemporary design with safe, energy-efficient illumination for effortless nighttime navigation.AvailabilityThe Lider Electric PIR Guide Light Series is now available for purchase. Customers can order via the Lider Electric Store or the official Amazon storefront About Lider Electric Inc.At Lider Electric, we transform simple wiring and lighting controls into functional, safe, and visually stunning devices. Our company mission is to bring style and versatility to forward-thinking technical development. From sleek aesthetics to ultra-durable engineering, Lider Electric products are built to ensure longevity and high performance for the modern home.

